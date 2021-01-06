CES 2021: LG unveils Bendable CSO display for gaming

South Korean tech major LG unveiled the new-age Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) display specially optimized for gaming ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 (January 11-14).

LG's new 48-inch CSO monitor makes full utilisation of the OLED's thin form factor and flexible attributes. The paper-thin screen can bend and unfold with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R. This means the display can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display. Consumers make the screen flat while watching TV and transform it into a curved screen for gaming.

Furthermore, a curved display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge, maximizing the visual immersion that is popular among gamers, the company said.

Another interesting aspect of the LG CSO display is that it can produce audio without any speaker attached. How? you say. Well, the company has equipped an ultra-slim film exciter that vibrates the display to produce sound. Also, LG has reduced the thickness from standard 9mm to just 0.6mm and this way, the viewers will be able to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly immersive sound.

LG's new CSO OLED screen also promises vivid picture quality, an incredible response time of 0.1 milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz. This is sure to enhance the gaming experience.

The company has not announced the price of the CSO OLED screen just yet but will be revealed in local launch events around the globe soon after the conclusion of CES 2021.

LG Display's teaser for CES 2021:

