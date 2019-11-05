#ChukuBukuBeku helps Suburban Rail Project chug along

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 05 2019, 16:50pm ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 17:20pm ist
Suburban train at Heelalige station.

The long wait for the suburban railway project has finally arrived at its threshold of initiation.The Railway Board on Monday approved the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the long-pending Bengaluru suburban rail project estimated to cost around Rs 16,035 crore.

The follow-up meeting was held in New Delhi on Monday. The one-hour long meeting ended with the Extended Railway Board giving clearance to the Suburban Rail Project. Railway Board officials are to visit Bengaluru today to discuss matters with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Many citizen groups expressed the urgency of the matter on Twitter. Citizens for Bengaluru- an activist group, started a Twitter Campaign and urged other users to tweet with the hashtag #ChukuBukuBeku. #ModaluTrainBeku, #BengaluruSuburbanTrain, and #SuburbanRailNow are other hashtags used by Twitter users to propel the movement.

While drawing comparisons to the current state of Delhi, coordinator of Citizens for Bengaluru Shilpa Rao had claimed that Bengaluru isn’t far away and demanded immediate attention to the situation.

 

 

Also arguing a point that all major cities have suburban rails except Bengaluru, co-founder of Citizens for Bengaluru, Srinivas Alavilli tweeted:

 

 

After the approval from the Extended Railway Board on Monday, the MP of Bengaluru, PC Mohan, tweeted:

 

 

Following the announcement, citizens shared their relief on the long-awaited approval on Twitter.

The efforts of the Citizens for Bengaluru and their Twitter campaign have played an important role, according to Percy Pinto.

 

 

Pradeep T Sridhar thanked the government for taking a step towards the development of Bengaluru.

 

 

Harsha J K hopes for positive impact with the project.

 

 

Though the majority of Bengalureans are happy about the latest news, few have expressed their apprehensions regarding the execution of the plan.

According to Tara Krishnaswamy, another co-founder of Citizens For Bengaluru, it has already been too long.

 

 

Vikas Maurya is skeptical until he sees results.

 

 

Though the suburban railway is expected to be fully operational by 2026, people have waited too long and are doubtful about the completion of the project.

The activist group, Namma Bengaluroo, demands clarity for the progress of the project

https://twitter.com/NammaBengaluroo/status/1191345347290755072

 

 

Whitefield Woes insists on fixed dates

 

 

(Compiled by Farheen Khamar & Ridhika Manoj)

