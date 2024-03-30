Chutney charm

So, she thought long and hard. For days. She eagerly watched all the chefs cooking in the kitchen. She constantly spied on them, overhearing a word that instantly grabbed her attention. Steaming. Steaming didn’t sound like it was torturous. She decided that a little bit of steaming would do her no harm and in fact it would help her turn into a smooth paste that could be used as the base of many dishes. And voila, delicious palak paneer, palak mushroom, palak aloo appeared on dining tables. Palak was so happy with the new-found love she was getting from people that she even underwent an image makeover to emerge as palak pakoda. Oh so crispy and crunchy! And when nutritionists and doctors discovered the many benefits of Palak, the ‘Queen P’ became famous all over the globe.