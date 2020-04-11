Coronavirus lockdown: Apple Music brings 'Stream Local' to support Indian artists

Due to coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three weeks (March 25-April 14) nationwide lockdown in India. With this in effect, all the government work, commercial activities, educational institutions, and corporate companies have been closed.

Though the tough measures are necessary to stem the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, several individuals are the risk of facing job loss and livelihood due to the complete shutdown of commercial activities.

Similarly, talented Indian musicians are at a loss as most corporate events stand cancelled and further adding to their vows, they won't be able to travel to and fro between home and the studio to continue to their work, thereby unable to generate income.

Now, Apple Music on Saturday (April 11) announced the 'Stream Local' initiative for a noble cause to support the Indian artists during the global health crisis.

Apple Music's Stream Local will act as a platform for Indian music, including chart-toppers and newly-released titles. Some of the artists included are Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Darshan Rawal, The Earth Below and Sameer Rahat.



Raftaar &Kr$na (Picture credit: Apple)



Playlists to be featured on 'Stream Local' will include Badshah, Nucleya, The New India, Indian Independent Hits, the company added.

Furthermore, Apple Music has globally set up an advance fund of $50mn to support Indie music labels. It is widely reported that independent labels, distributors and talented artists who meet Apple's minimum quarterly revenue threshold are eligible for advance payment.

In a related development, Apple CEO Tim Cook has also announced that the company will donate an additional $10 million to the 'One World: Together at Home' benefit, a COVID-19 fundraiser organised by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with Lady Gaga.

"One World: Together at Home will feature appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Stevie Wonder.

Also, Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan is also part of the One World: Together at Home event. It will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of ‘The Tonight Show,’ Jimmy Kimmel of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and Stephen Colbert of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,’ and Friends from Sesame Street.

Interested music enthusiasts can catch the live action on April 18 at 5:00 PM PT (5:30 am IST, April 19) here.

