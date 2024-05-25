Crocodile tears

The inexperienced but kind young elephant stepped into the water, wading towards Crooky. The thought of a big meal after so many days made the crocodile’s mouth water. As the elephant bent his head to lower his tusks into the water, Crooky’s impatience and eagerness got the better of him. He opened his mouth with the gaping hole in it and lunged at the elephant. The young elephant had quick reflexes and stepped back while Crooky’s teeth gnashed empty air. The elephant charged back towards the bank a few feet away, trumpeting in terror, with Crooky snapping at his heels. He made it by the skin of his teeth. Crooky’s cleverly planned ploy had failed.