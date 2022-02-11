DH Clean Bengaluru | Triad in solid waste management

DH Clean Bengaluru Webinar | Addressing the triad in solid waste management

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 11 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2022, 15:43 ist

Clean Bengaluru is an initiative by Deccan Herald and Prajavani in collaboration with the BBMP to reclaim our beautiful city from the garbage and uncleanliness. Join us in the initiative to help keep your neighbourhood clean and garbage free.

Watch the discussion live below:

 

