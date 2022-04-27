Ditch the guilt! Peanut butter is good for you

The next time you plan to treat yourself to some fresh toast and peanut butter, don't feel guilty about it because we're about to tell you some surprising health benefits of this tasty yet healthy spread. Peanut butter is delicious–it's crisp, delicious, and filling enough to satisfy a sweet tooth. So, don’t deprive yourself; here are some reasons why you should make peanut butter a part of your diet.

Rich in protein

Did you know that a 28 gram-portion of peanuts contains seven grams of protein, while other nuts only provide around four-six grams per serving? Packed with the goodness of peanuts, peanut butter is loaded with essential nutrients and protein. Often considered one of the best sources of plant protein, it is a great option for vegetarians.

Helps reduce weight

Although peanuts are high in fat, peanut butter can aid weight loss. To help reduce weight, eat it in moderation. This will make you feel fuller for longer and add fewer calories to your diet. It's also high in protein and fibre, both of which aid with weight loss.

Manages blood sugar levels

Peanut butter has shown a positive impact on diabetes. Unprocessed peanut butter has a low glycaemic index, making it a suitable choice for diabetics. The glycaemic index describes how your diet affects blood sugar levels. Peanut butter can be included in a diabetic's diet in small amounts. These simple dietary changes can help you maintain optimal blood sugar levels.

Improves heart health

Peanut butter can help you manage a variety of issues that can increase your risk of heart disease. It contains omega 6 fatty acids that can help reduce cholesterol, thus decreasing the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. It lowers bad (LDL) cholesterol and increases protective (HDL) cholesterol. It also contains the heart-friendly amino acid arginine.

It is important to remember that with all its benefits, peanut butter is high in fat and calories, therefore it should be eaten in small amounts. Also, choose a peanut butter that does not have added sugar and fat.

(Gaurav Aggarwal is the CEO of Onelife India, a nutrition company. He is also the director at Lasons India, a well-known name in the global pharmaceutical industry.)

Check out DH's latest videos: