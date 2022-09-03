DJ Shadow Dubai’s autobiography to tell stories on Bollywood and Indian nightlife

Award-winning artiste Satheerth Kunneth, popularly known as DJ Shadow Dubai, is releasing his autobiography. Titled LSD (Love.Sex.Drugs) Confessions by DJ Shadow, the book, billed as the first ever autobiography of a DJ, will be published early next year. Gaurang Doshi and Rocky Khan have bagged the rights to produce a film based on the book.

The Kerala-born DJ says, “I was depressed when Covid hit the world and was sitting at home neither making music nor meeting people. I came across some old journals that I used to write when I was a kid. I realised how far I’ve come in my journey. This inspired me to tell stories on my journey, on Bollywood and Indian nightlife industry.’’

He is the music producer for seven songs for the web series 7 Sense. The series is the brainchild of Rocky Khan and Gaurang Doshia.

DJ Shadow roped in renowned artistes like Lil Pump, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rick Ross, Jason Derulo and actor Urvashi Rautela for special tracks for this series. He calls his collaboration with Lil Pump featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh an unpredictable South American-inspired Afro party song. Titled Casanova, the music video was shot in one of the clubs in Dubai.

The 38-year-old DJ says, ‘’Rick Ross, who is called the Big Boss, is a legend. It was an unreal experience while working on a song with him in the studio. Honey Singh has been an inspiration for almost 10 years, ever since I saw him performing ‘Brown rang’ for the first time at a club I was playing at. The moment I saw him perform, I knew that India had a new pop star. Lil Pump was fun to be with and I can’t wait to host him when he comes to India.’’

DJ Shadow’s biggest hit song Slowly Slowly features Guru Randhawa and Pitbull and the music video has crossed over 250 million views on YouTube. The DJ’s viral track Banna re has clocked over 20 million views. Actors, including Madhuri Dixit, have made reels of the song.

‘I have grown up listening to Pitbull. After working with him for this fun song, I was amazed at his energy. After the shoot, he thanked me for having him on the project, and that shows how humble he is,’’ the DJ reveals.

His next song features American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo. He will drop a song with Team 07 (Mr Faisu and D Abdul) called Aaya Tera Baap on Eid.

He has re-released Banna re on Sony Music and a brand-new Rajasthani folk-infused track ‘Nakhralo’, both featuring Chitralekha Sen on vocals.

He will also re-release his 2016 summer anthem Move Your Body featuring Sean Paul and Badshah.