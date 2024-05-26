Does ‘whining’ really make you happier? A therapist gives his verdict

Both the Sun and Daily Mail newspapers recently highlighted research by Southwest University in Chongqing, China, which asked a similar question in relation to teenagers: are they happier the more they “co-ruminate”?

The Sun interpreted this as: “Whining can actually make us happier – but only in a key setting”. And the Daily Mail as: “Ranting with your friends can actually make you happier, study finds”. But does misery really like company so much that we might enjoy being miserable? Let’s take a closer look at the study.