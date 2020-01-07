Facebook brings new changes to 'Privacy Checkup' tool

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook has long been facing flak for not having a proper privacy policy in place to protect user data on its social media platform. It came under heavy scrutiny after the Cambridge Analytica scandal breaks out in 2016.

Since then, it has taken several measures to improve it, but most critics feel, Facebook needs to do more.

Now, the company has announced new changes in the Privacy Checkup tool so that users can edit privacy options for sharing pictures, profile data and other information, more easily than before.

Here are key changes in Privacy Checkup:





Who Can See What You Share

This option will help the user review who can see his or her profile information, like the phone number and email address, as well as the Facebook wall posts.

How to Keep Your Account Secure



This is a very important feature as it will help the user strengthen the account security setting. It will guide the user to have a stronger password and turn on login alerts so that he or she is aware it was them who opened the account. Or, if it is from someone else, they can flag Facebook and block it.

How People Can Find You on Facebook



This feature gives power to the user on how they want people can look for her or him on Facebook and whether they can send friend requests or not.

Your Data Settings on Facebook



This is an important feature that protects will let you review the information you share with apps you’ve logged into with Facebook. You can also remove the apps you no longer use.

The new changes are part of the new Facebook update. You can update the application to the latest version on iPhone or Android mobile by following the procedure below.

Go to Play Store (Android mobile/tablet)/ App Store (iPhone/iPad) >> Type Facebook >> Tap on 'Update' button. That's it.

