Facebook merges Instagram DM feature with Messenger

Facebook, earlier in the year, introduced video conferencing feature Rooms and integrated it with all the three platforms-- WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. Now, the company has gone ahead with cross-platform direct messaging between Instagram and Facebook's own standalone Messenger app.

"We’re connecting the Messenger and Instagram experience to bring some of the best Messenger features to Instagram – so you have access to the best messaging experience, no matter which app you use. People on Instagram can decide whether to update immediately to this new experience," the company said.

Messages and calls from friends and family using Instagram will stay within the Instagram app.

Now, with the new Instagram update (v164.0.0.46.123 on Android and v165.0 iOS), people using the Messenger app (latest v287.1 on iOS and v287.0.022.120 on Android) can now reach out to followers and friends on Instagram without needing to download a new app, and vice versa.

People will know the new changes with colour of the chatbox, emojis, and selfie stickers. Also, users can control where they can receive messages and calls, such as in the chats, in message requests, or not at all.



Instagram and Messenger users can do direct messaging. Credit: Facebook



Furthermore, the company is bringing 10 new features including Selfie stickers such as Boomerang, emojis, and selfies – and a new way to react to conversations.

New feature Watch Together lets the users watch trending videos with friends on IGTV during a video call. Also, Facebook introducing vanish mode, where you can set messages to automatically disappear after they’re seen.

Facebook is expected to bring the disappearing message feature soon to WhatsApp.

