How netizens reacted to Agrawal becoming Twitter CEO

Funniest social media posts on Parag Agrawal's appointment as Twitter CEO

The 37-year-old is an alumnus of IIT Mumbai and Stanford University

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 30 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 22:56 ist
Parag Agrawal. Credit: IANS Photo

The announcement of Jack Dorsey's resignation as the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Twitter on November 29, followed by Indian-origin Parag Agrawal's appointment as his successor became a trending topic on social media.

Soon after the news was announced, many Indians took to Twitter, which had a little bit of everything - from memes to jokes to simple congratulatory messages; with "Agarwal ji ka beta" being one of the popular phrases used by the users.

Here are some of the funniest posts made on Twitter in regard to the big news.

 

Many made memes based on iconic scenes and dialogues from movies to celebrate Parag's appointment. 

With this, Parag also joins the league of Indian origin CEOs in multi-national companies.

While this news was mostly met with widespread cheers from Indians, many were also quick to dig out his old tweets, which are problematic and have been facing backlash for it.

Agrawal, after completing his PhD in computer science from Standford University, joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011, and later on became the Chief Technology Officer in 2017.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Parag Agrawal
Twitter
Social media

What's Brewing

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

 