Funniest social media posts on Parag Agrawal's appointment as Twitter CEO

The announcement of Jack Dorsey's resignation as the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Twitter on November 29, followed by Indian-origin Parag Agrawal's appointment as his successor became a trending topic on social media.

Soon after the news was announced, many Indians took to Twitter, which had a little bit of everything - from memes to jokes to simple congratulatory messages; with "Agarwal ji ka beta" being one of the popular phrases used by the users.

Here are some of the funniest posts made on Twitter in regard to the big news.

Indians welcoming #ParagAgarwal as CEO of Twitter pic.twitter.com/1q8FymCHpO — Sagar Budhwani  🇮🇳 (@Sagarbudhwani_) November 29, 2021

Indian #ParagAgrawal is the new CEO of Twitter.. Desi uncles : pic.twitter.com/84bSwyxUJy — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 29, 2021

Many made memes based on iconic scenes and dialogues from movies to celebrate Parag's appointment.

#ParagAgrawal #JackDorsey #TwitterCEO Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai welcoming Parag Agrawal in the Indian CEOs Club of Software firms : pic.twitter.com/B8J2k1Pxsz — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) November 29, 2021

With this, Parag also joins the league of Indian origin CEOs in multi-national companies.

While this news was mostly met with widespread cheers from Indians, many were also quick to dig out his old tweets, which are problematic and have been facing backlash for it.

#ParagAgrawal watching people making memes on his old tweets : pic.twitter.com/eTGdk1Y4Le — Navya Nandan (@IAmWhereUAre) November 29, 2021

Agrawal, after completing his PhD in computer science from Standford University, joined Twitter as a software engineer in 2011, and later on became the Chief Technology Officer in 2017.

