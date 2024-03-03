Furry, fuzzy and frazzled?

Over the next few days, Pippi kept a keen eye on the noisy bot whenever it did its thing. About a month in, I’m happy to report the two have made some peace. The ‘smart’ bot has learned to stay away from Pippi, and he is letting it be — there’s no fondness, but they seem to tolerate each other’s presence. Watching this interaction over the days got me thinking: how crazy must it be for our pets to navigate our gadget-ruled households, and how do they make sense of it all? If I were a pet today, I’d perhaps be frazzled to hear the microwaves ding and washing machines sing without rhyme or reason. It’d drive me crazy to see humans ‘speak’ to orbs and boxes (think Amazon Echo or Google Home), an unexplained ‘hand’ throwing treats, or listening to my favourite human’s garbled voice come from seemingly nowhere (or somewhere).