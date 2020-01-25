Gadgets Weekly: Ambrane Fireboom, Sony Walkman, Note10 Lite and more

Top consumer electronics majors Samsung, Sony, Ambrane and others launched several new phones along with related audio systems in India this week (January 19-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Ambrane Fireboom

Ambrane Fireboom is a 2 in 1 speaker, which comes with the unique detachable function. Users just have to twist the device and it gets seperated in to two individual 10W speaker each. Also, they come with the IPX7 waterproof protection rating and the package also comes with a Silicone cover for added safety and convenience.

They feature TWS (True Wireless Stereo) function, can produce 20W HD surround sound experience. Fireboom come with Dual performance drivers and thanks to cylindrical design, it pump out full balanced sound with clear mids and vibrant highs in 360-degrees.

Fireboom comes with a 3000mAh battery and offer close to eight non-stop Music. With Bluetooth feature, it has an operating range of 10m and costs Rs 3,999.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note10 Lite



The Galaxy S10 Lite (Credit: Samsung)



Both the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Note10 Lite come with pretty much same hardware, but differ in certain aspects such as a processor and camera.

They come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O screen, Android 10-based One UI 2, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage / 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 32MP selfie snapper and a 4,500mAh cell with super fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and flaunts triple shooters-- 48MP (ultra wide) + 5MP (macro)+ 12MP (telephoto) on the back with LED flash. It costs Rs 39,999.

Whereas the Galaxy Note10 Lite ships with the company's proprietary Exynos 9885 CPU and features a triple 12 MP camera (ultra-wide + wide + telephoto lenses) on the back with LED flash.



The Galaxy Note10 Lite series (Credit: Samsung)



Another aspect that differentiates Galaxy Note10 Lite from the S10 Lite is the S Pen. It comes with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) support, which means the user can navigate a presentation, control your video content or take a picture, all with a simple click of the S Pen. Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite price starts Rs 38,999.

Sony Walkman NW-A105 series



Walkman NW-A105 series (Credit: Sony)



Japanese technology giant Sony launched the new Walkman NW-A105. It comes with dedicated film capacitors, which comes handy during the amplification stage to help the NW-A105 offer transparent, expansive highs and natural sound. On the other hand, the surface-mounted Fine Sound Resistor ensures even, effective distribution of power to the circuit components, for consistent sound quality, the company claims.

With Android 9.0 OS support, Sony's new Walkman users can download popular music apps on Play store directly via Wi-Fi support. It comes with a 3.5-inch touch screen and Cassette Tape UI so that users can experience the original TPS-L2 Walkman from 1979. It costs Rs 23,990.

Samsung Curd Maestro



Curd Maestro series (Credit: Samsung)



Samsung claims the new refrigerator series, which is developed under Make for India innovation programmes is the world's first curd maker.

The The consumer just needs to boil and cool the milk. Later, mix the curd culture manually in the cooled milk and place it inside Samsung's new refrigerator. It has a separate section dubbed as 'Curd Maestro' and it does the most crucial part of the job--fermentation and stores it. It takes five hours to develop the soft curd and if stored for an hour extra, it will turn into thick curd.

The new Curd Maestro refrigerators come with Samsung’s Smart Convertible 5-in-1 Twin Cooling technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre, and 336-litre capacities with prices starting at Rs 35,000.

Read more | Key features of Samsung Curd Maestro

