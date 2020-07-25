Gadgets Weekly: Sony ZV-1, OnePlus Nord and more

Technology majors such as OnePlus, Sony, Xiaomi, HP, Realme, and Infinix and among others launched a new line of phones, camera, laptops, and related accessories such as earphones and more this week (July 19-25).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Sony ZV-1

The Sony ZV-1 is a pocket-sized digital camera. It is a lightweight and compact all-in-one style camera is designed especially for vlogging and content creation.

It is the first Sony camera with a side-opening LCD screen, allowing creators to simplify their setup. It boasts advanced image stabilization, ensuring steady video even with hand-held shooting while walking. When recording in HD mode, optical and electronic stabilization methods are combined to reduce shaking up to 11 times whereas while shooting a 4K video using Optical Steady Shot mode, there is an improvement in stabilization effect to up to 8 times, compared to that of standard Steady Shot.

Also, The new ZV-1 comes loaded with accessories meeting the needs of today’s content creators. The vlogger kit accessory incudes a GP-VPT2BT Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander and 64GB Ultra-High-Speed Media Card & an additional Battery NP-BX1.

Sony ZV-1 camera costs Rs 77,990 and will go on sale on Amazon India from August 6 onwards.

OnePlus Nord

The new OnePlus Nord sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2400x 1080p) fluid AMOLED screen with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, pixel density of 408 ppi (pixels per inch) 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz display refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Inside, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G backed by Adreno 620 GPU, Android 10-based OxygenOS, 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM, 64GB/128Gb/256GB storage and a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charger.



OnePlus Nord launched in India. Credit: OnePlus India



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts quad-camera module--main 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture, OIS- Optical Image Stabilisation + Hybrid EIS- Electronic Image Stabilisation)+ 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.25 aperture)+ 5MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) + 2MP macro camera (with f/2.4 aperture) with LED flash and also support 4K video at 30fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps video recording.

On the front, it features dual-snappers --32MP (with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.45 aperture, EIS) + 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide camera (with f/2.45 aperture). It will be offered in three configuration 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM +128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage--for Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively. The company is offering the device in two colours--Blue Marble and Gray Onyx-- on Amazon India and OnePlus stores from August 4 onwards.

Infinix Snokor iRocker TWS earbuds

The new Infinix Snokor iRocker Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphone flaunts Goose Egg Design for a slip-proof snug fit. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection and has a bass boost feature that ensures no shrill at even 20Hz and multi-function button control for ease in operation, in addition, to support for Google Assistant.



Infinix Snokor iRocker TWS earbuds. Credit: Infinix



The earbuds come equipped with high fidelity speakers for immersive audio quality – be it while listening to music or taking a call.

Each of the earbuds houses a 40mAh battery and offers up to 4hrs of music playtime or 4hrs of calling. The charging case comes with a 300mAh battery and has the capacity of charging the buds 4 times. So in total, it will give up to 20 hours of playtime.

Each of the earbuds weighs just 4.6 gm and has IPX 4 sweat and splash-proof certification. Infinix Snokor iRocker earbuds come in three colors--black, blue and white. It costs Rs 1,499 and will be available on Flipkart from July 31 onwards.

Tecno Hipods H2

Hipods H2 offers stereo sound effects augmented by Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) technology. H2 can run for 6 hours on a single charge, and up to 24 hours when used with its portable charging case. Also, with just 15-minute of charging, H2 can play for 2 hours.



Tecno HiPods H2. Credid: Tecno



The earbuds also boast Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology that can effectively reduce ambient sound to provide crisper audio and allows clear voice calling. The device is also equipped with smart touch controls, IPX4 water protection, the smart pop-up interface for instant pairing and comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.0.

Tecno Hipods H2 costs Rs 1,999 and will be available on Amazon from July 27 onwards and at Tecno's offline retail network across India.

Huawei FreeBuds 3i

Huawei FreeBuds 3i comes with a polymer composite diaphragm that promises to offer professional tuning to deliver balanced audio. With its 10 mm large dynamic drivers it delivers powerful bass, giving audiences a ‘True Noise Cancellation, True Wireless Stereo’ listening experience, Huawei claims.

Pairing is easy with the Pop to Pair, Ready to Start feature when the charging case is open, making it convenient for users. With its IPX4 water-resistant technology, the user can easily use this in rainy weather. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of up to 3.5 hours.



Huawei FreeBuds 3i. Credit: Huawei India.



It also boasts three-tap technology which is an excellent user-friendly feature that has a double feature to play and pause music, and answer and end calls; and with its long tap technology feature to enable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. Huawei FreeBuds 3i is available in two classic colors: Carbon Black and Ceramic White and is priced at Rs 9,990.

It also comes with an exclusive and exciting offer for customers – a Huawei Band 4 worth Rs 3,099 for absolutely no extra charge; This offer will be available from August 6-7 for Prime Member on Amazon, and it will be open till August 12 for all customers.

VengaJoy's Beat Brothers Neckband CL-130

VengaJoy's sports unique magnetic absorption design for a comfortable wearing experience and the design also allows protection of the cable from accidental damages when not in use. It can play HD songs for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It costs Rs 1,399.



VingaJoy's Neckband CL-130. Credit: VingaJoy



HP's new Omen and Pavilion series laptops

Hewlett-Packard (HP) launched a new line of Omen and Pavilion series laptops in India.

HP Omen 15 (Intel) starts at Rs 79,999, the Omen 15 (AMD) at Rs 75,999, the Pavilion Gaming 16 (Intel) at Rs 70,999 and the Pavilion Gaming 16 (AMD) at Rs 59,999.



HP Omen series laptop. Credit: HP



The 15-inch Omen gaming laptop features Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super with MAX-Q Design. There is an option of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processors or AMD Ryzen 7 H-series processors, up to 32 GB DDR4 RAM, up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. It also has a 180-degree flat hinge design, OLED, or FHD 300 Hz and Nvidia G-Sync technology on select configurations.

The Pavilion Gaming 16 laptop is the company’s first 16” gaming PC. It features up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

The new phone sports a 6.53-inch full HD+(2340 × 1080p) display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi Note 9 houses a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core (2.0GHz Cortex A75 x 2 + 1.8GHz Cortex A55 x 6) backed 1000MHz ARM G52 MC2, Android 10-based MIUI 11, 4GB/6GB RAM (LPDDR4X), 64GB/128GB storage (eMMC 5.1) and a 5020mAh battery with 22.5W charger.



Redmi Note 9 series. Credit; Xiaomi



Xiaomi phone boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP (with Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, EIS -Electronic Image Stabiliser) + 8MP ultra-wide angle (118-degree lens with f/2.2 aperture) + 2MP macro lens+ 2MP depth sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) backed by an LED flash. On the front, it features 13MP with f/2.25 aperture. The Redmi Note 9 Prices start at Rs 11,999

Realme 6i

The new Realme 6i comes 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) LCD screen with peak brightness up to 480 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield12nm class MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor (2.05GHz Cortex A76 cores x 2 + 2.0GHz Cortex A55 cores x 6) backed by 800MHz Mali-G76 3EEMC4 graphics engine, Android 10-based Realme UI, 4GB/6GB RAM (LPPDDR4x), 64GB UFS 2.1 (expandable up to 256GB storage) and a 4,300mAh battery with 30W charger in box.



Realme 6i series launched in India. Credit: Realme India



It also boasts quad-camera module-- main 48MP ( with 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.8 aperture, EIS- Electronic Image Stabilisation)+ 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (with f/2.3 aperture) + 2MP mono sensor and 2MP 4cm macro sensor (with f/2.4 aperture) and LED flash. On the front, it features 16MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

The Realme 6i prices start at Rs 12,999 in India.

Asus ROG Phone 3



ROG Phone 3 series set for India launch on August 6. Credit: Asus India



Asus ROG Phone 3 sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, AirTrigger 3 with Dual Partition and Motion sensor on the frame, Qualcomm's 7nm class Snapdragon 865+ SoC (System-on-Chip) with Kryo 585 CPU Prime cores and can reach a clock speed up to 3.1GHz, 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB/256GB/512GB storage (UFS 3.1)Android 10-based ROG UI, dual-SIM, a massive 6,000mAh battery and support 30 Watt ROG Hypercharge Charger. The package also comes with Aero Case and 3.5 mm USB C to 3.5 mm adaptor. The ROG Phone 3 prices start at Rs 49,999 in India.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel boasts Snapdragon 865+ chipset with dual liquid cooling solution and built-in dual X-axis linear motor, promising true “4D vibration” and two ultrasonic trigger buttons. The display features minimal bezels, dual speakers, and comes with a built-in fingerprint reader and 240Hz touch sampling. It also has a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.



Lenovo Legion Phone Duel. Credit: Qualcomm



The Legion Duel features the GAE game acceleration engine, which is responsible for the steady 120fps frame rate that the phone aims to offer for supported games. The battery comes in at a total of 5,000mAh, with two 2,500 mAh cells sharing the load. The 90W fast charging can bring the device to full charge in just 30 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel price starts at 3,499 yuan ($500/roughly Rs 37,320) and will be available initially in China from August 5 onwards.

