Gadgets Weekly: Watch GT, Realme X, Galaxy A80 and more

This week (July 14-20) witnessed a high voltage clash between leading smartphone-maker Xiaomi and emerging brand Oppo's sub-brand Realme, as they launched feature-rich phones in the highly competitive Indian market.

Even former leader Samsung also joined the battle by announcing a new mobile in the country, adding another model to the long list of Galaxy A series launched earlier in the year. Besides mobiles, Huawei's Watch GT Active also made its way to the Indian store.

DH lists top branded gadget launched this week:

Realme X and 3i series:

Oppo's subsidiary Realme launched two phones Realme X and Realme 3i on July 15 in India.

The top-end Realme X flaunts a 6.53-inch full HD+ AMOLED display having in-screen fingerprint sensor and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. On the back, it boasts a glossy reflective shell on the back.



Realme X series; picture credit: Realme India



Under-the-hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core, 4GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage (UFS 2.1), Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and a 3,765mAh battery with Type-C VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a dual-camera, one 48MP (with 1/2-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, F1.7 aperture, 6P lens) and a 5MP secondary snapper with LED flash. On the front, it comes packed with a 16MP pop-up shooter with Sony IMX 471 sensor and F2.0 aperture.

The generic Realme X will be offered in two configurations-- 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM--for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Both will be up for grabs from July 24 on Flipkart and realme.com.

On the other hand, the budget phone Realme 3i comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS LCD with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 13MP+2MP dual camera on the back, a 13Mp selfie snapper, a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P60 processor backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 and a 4,230mAh battery. Its price starts at Rs 7,999.

Read more | All you need to know about Realme X and 3i series

Huawei Watch GT Active:

The new Watch GT Active sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display with 454x454p resolution and comes in orange and green colour options.

The Huawei's smart wearable can monitor the wearer’s heart rate and sleep while supporting numerous indoor and outdoor activities using a self-learning algorithm and sensors. It boasts a Triathlon mode that can record the entire triathlon (swimming, cycling, and running), including the transition time.



Huawei Watch GT Active; picture credit: Huawei India



The Watch GT Active also provides coaching in introductory to advanced running courses to assist one in real-time while also offering guidance training and time-movement effect feedback.

Read more | Everything you need to know about Huawei Watch GT Active

Redmi K20, K20 Pro series:

After launching the Redmi K20 series, Xiaomi is finally bringing the new smartphone model to India. It comes in two variants-- a generic Redmi K20 and a top-end Redmi K20 Pro.

Both models share a lot of similarities in terms of design and also internal hardware as well. The key difference between the two is that the K20 Pro comes with powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and also supports 27W SonicCharge. On the other hand, standard K20 features Snapdragon 730 octa-core CPU and 18W charger.



Xiaomi Redmi K20; DH Photo/Rohit KVN



Rest of the specifications of the two devices are the same. They come with 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED HDR display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It also comes with Gorilla Glass 5 shield and 3D glass cover. On the back, it boasts a glossy premium shell with gradient finish.

Read more | Redmi K20 hands-on: First impression

Under-the-hood, it comes with a powerful 6GB/8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.1) and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging support.

They boast feature-rich triple camera, 48MP (with Sony IMx586 sensor, F1.85 aperture), 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 8MP telephoto lens on the back. And, a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Read more | Key specifications of Redmi K20 series

Samsung Galaxy A80:

The Galaxy A80 is touted to be the Galaxy A80 is the world's first-ever phone with a rotating camera module with triple sensors. It houses one 48MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide 13MP lens, and a 3D Time-of-flight sensor. When users opt for a selfie, the camera pop-up and swivel to front. Rest assured, the resulting selfie images will be of high quality.

On the front, it sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity display with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. With no notch, device owners will have a good time watching high-resolution videos on the Galaxy A80.



Galaxy A80; picture credit: Samsung India



Other stipulated features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Octa-Core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 3,700mAh battery. It costs Rs 47,990.

Read more | All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy A80

Oppo K3:

The new Oppo K3 sports a 6.5-inch full HD+(1080x2340p) AMOLED display with 19.5:5 aspect ratio and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 shield. One of the highlight features includes pop-up 16MP selfie camera (with Sony IMX471 sensor). This means the device owner will obstruction-free and immersive viewing experience on the large display panel of the phone.



Oppo K3; picture credit: Oppo



On the back, it houses 16MP+ 2MP dual primary camera offering several modes including HDR, Portrait with Bokeh effect and more.

The Oppo K3 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core with Android Pie-based ColorOS 6, 8GB LPDDRX4 RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage and a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charge support.

Read more | Key features of Oppo K3

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.