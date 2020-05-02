Gadgets Weekly: Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, Amazfit X and Redmi Note 9

While most of the world is beginning to open up markets and relax lockdown restrictions, technology companies are also announcing new products. To maintain social distance, the devices are being revealed via online programmes this week (April 26-May2).

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

The new Mi Note 10 Lite sports a 6.47-inch full HD+ (2340 x 1080) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, in-display fingerprint sensor, Gorilla Glass 5 shield and support HDR10 certifications.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core backed by Android 10-based MIUI 11 OS, 6GB RAM LPDDR4X, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage and a 5,260mAh battery with Type-C 30W charger support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts feature-rich quad-camera module-- main 64MP (with Sony IMX686 ) + 8MP (with 120-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro) + 5MP (depth) and a 16MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Mi Note 10 Lite will be available in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for €349m(roughly Rs 28,500) and €399 (approx. Rs 32,600), respectively. It will come in three colours--Nebula Purple, Glacier White and Midnight Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

After the long wait, Xiaomi finally unveiled the Redmi Note 9, which got missed out in the Redmi Note 9 Pro launch in India in March.

The new Redmi Note 9 flaunts a 6.53-inch IPS full HD+ (2340 x 1080p) LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 shield on top. On the back, it sports a glossy shell with a capacitive fingerprint sensor and quad-camera module.



The new Redmi Note 9 (Picture credit: Xiaomi/Twitter)



Inside, it houses MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB LPDD4x RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (eMMC 5.1), and a 5,020mAh cell with 18W Type-c charger support.

It also features four shooters on the back-- main 48MP + 8MP (118-degree ultra-wide) + 2MP, 2cm focus distance (macro) + 2MP (depth) and a 16MP snapper on the front.

It will be available in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for $149 (roughly Rs 15,000) and $249 (approx. Rs 19,000), respectively. It will come in three colours--Forest Green, Polar White and Midnight Grey.

Amazfit X

Huami first showcased the Amazfit X during the IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) 2019, but the company never released it to the stores, nor announced the price.



Amazfit X (Picture credit: Huami)



Now, Huami has revealed Amazfit X's features and says it costs $149 (around Rs 11,500) on the crowdfunding website Indiegogo.

Amazfit X sports a 2.07-inch flexible color AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla 3 tempered glass and anti-fingerprint coating on top. It comes enclosed in the TC4 Titanium alloy case and fluoro rubber strap.

It boasts PPG (Photoplethysmography) Optical Heart Rate Monitor Sensor, SpO2 sensor, 6-axis IMU, Ambient Light Sensor.



Amazfit X (Picture credit: Huami)



It can track outdoor running, walking, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, open water swimming, pool swimming, elliptical trainer, indoor fitness, and treadmill. Thanks to 5ATM water-resistant certification, device owners can also track performance in open water swimming or triathlons is made easier than ever. It also comes with a magnetic charging stand with the retail box.

