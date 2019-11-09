Gadgets weekly: Xiaomi Mi Watch, Fenix 6 and more

Top technology companies such as Xiaomi, Syska and others launched a new line of phones, smart wearables and more in global markets and in India this week (November 3-9).

DH lists the latest prominent gadgets to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Xiaomi unveils Mi Match, Mi CC9 Pro in China

Having made huge stride with Mi Band fitness trackers, Xiaomi unveiled new advanced Mi Watch.

As rumoured, Xiaomi's smart wearable takes heavy inspiration from the popular Apple Watch.

It comes with 44mm matte-textured aluminium alloy casing and flaunts an always-on capable 1.78-inch AMOLED display covered with toughened 3D curved glass gives the watch a premium look, at least in the official product images.

On the ride side is a single button and navigation crown, and on the left is a speaker, with a microphone on both sides. The rear is made of ceramic and has charging pins and a heart rate monitor.

The Mi Watch runs a custom MIUI over Google's standard WearOS, has over 40 major Chinese apps optimized for the interface, including TikTok and QQ Messenger, and uses a separate app store that third-party developers can utilize.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch costs CNY 1,299 ($185/€167) for the base model and will go on sale on November 11 in China.

Mi CC9 Pro

The USP of the Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro is that it is the world's first mobile to boast 108-megapixel camera sensor. It is the primary sensor in the Penta rear camera setup and has received the highest DxOMark score, 121, for still photography, which the device shares with Huawei's Mate 30 Pro.

The 108 MP camera uses Samsung's ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, with an F1.7 8P aperture. The second camera is an 8MP telephoto lens with optical image stabilization (OIS) that provides a 5x optical zoom and a whopping 50x digital zoom.



Mi CC9 Pro series (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



The third ultrawide 20MP lens has a field of view of 117 degrees, and below it is a 12MP telephoto lens with a depth sensor for portrait mode and a 2x zoom, which ideally means far less interpolation when moving the primary lens to the 5x zoom.

At the bottom of all of these is an F2.4 macro lens capable of shooting photos with a minimum subject distance of two centimetres, class-leading performance from the tiny sensor. The camera setup is capable of 4K video capture up to 30 frames per second, high definition slow-motion video at up to 960 frames per second, and a night mode.

Other stipulated features include 6.47-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution, Snapdragon 730G CPU paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be available in two variants--- the Premium Edition 8P lens variant priced at CNY 3,499 ($500/€450), and the higher-end non-premium variant priced at CNY 3,099. The base variant with 6GBof RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 2,799 ($400/€360). The Mi CC9 Pro series is slated to hit stores in China on November 11.

Mi TV 5 series

Besides the Mi Watch and Mi CC9 Pro, Xiaomi launched new smart television-- Mi TV 5 Pro and Mi TV 5.



Mi TV 5 series (Picture Credit: Xiaomi)



The TV 5 Pro sports a 4K QLED display panel that is HDR10+ certified, and supports MEMC motion compensation that allows smoother motion pictures and shows sharper details, 8K decoding, and covers 108 per cent of the NTSC colour gamut. The panel on the TV 5 is similar, but only covers 85 per cent of the NTSC gamut. Both series have a screwless aluminium body with ultra-thin bezels measuring a mere 5.9 mm in thickness for the 55-inch model, which is thinner than the 8.1 mm thick iPhone 11.

The new Mi TV 5 series prices start at CNY 2,999 (approx. 30,300 INR) and will hit stores in China on November 11.

Syska IEB100 EarGo earphones



Syska IEB100 EarGo (Picture Credit: Syska)



Syska IEB100 EarGo promises to offer HD sound quality and run for 4.5 hours with 1.5 hours of charging and has an efficient 30-minute quick charging system.

It also boasts passive noise cancellation technology which helps block unwanted background noise. Also, it supports IPX4, meaning, it is resistant to rain and sweat, which comes handy during gym work out. It is compatible with many gadgets including phones, laptops, tablets and video games.

Syska IEB100 EarGo costs Rs 5,899.

Garmin Fenix 6 series

Garmin, earlier this week launched new Fenix 6 series smartwatches in India.

As the name suggests, Fenix 6X Pro Solar model supports solar charging. It is designed with Power Glass, a transparent solar charging lens that uses the sun’s energy to extend battery life.

Thanks to its unique solar charging technology, users will have more on-wrist time to enjoy their activities, training features, colour mapping, music streaming and much more. Users can quickly check the solar harvesting performance of their Fenix watch right on the wrist.

With smartwatch mode, the Fenix 6X Pro Solar can last more than 21 days and an additional 3 days when utilizing the solar charging capabilities.It costs Rs 1,14,990.

Fenix 6 Series – Pro & Sapphire

The Fenix 6 and Fenix 6X multisport GPS watches feature a rugged, sophisticated design and are come with display sizes-- 1.3-inch and 1.4-inch respectively, which is 17 and 36 percent bigger than previous fēnix models. The Fenix 6S remains with the 1.2-inch display.

In addition to bigger display sizes, Garmin has introduced new QuickFit™, nylon bands and silicone colours. Sapphire editions add the quality and durability of a scratch-resistant sapphire lens and other high-performance premium materials.

The Fenix 6 series comes with the first-of-its-kind PacePro feature, which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course. Runners can create plans directly from the watch or ahead of time on Garmin Connect, or Garmin Connect Mobile.

While running the course, users will be able to see their target split pace, the actual split pace, distance to the next split, and how much time they are ahead/behind on their target, right on the watch face.



Garmin Fenix 6 series (Picture Credit: Garmin)



The Fenix series come equipped with TopoActive Europe maps for outdoor adventures, ski maps for over 2,000 ski resorts worldwide, and 41,000 golf courses. Featuring on-device music storage of up to 2,000 songs, allowing users to sync playlists from several of the most popular music services directly without the need for the phone.

Most importantly, it comes with built-in activity profiles, VO2 max estimates and training status feature with adjustments for heat and altitude. All models include enhanced wrist-based heart rate for all-day stress tracking, underwater wrist-based heart rate for swimming and Pulse Ox blood oxygen saturation to support advanced sleep monitoring and altitude acclimation. Plus, the innovative Body Battery, energy monitoring feature lets users see their body’s energy levels at any given moment, which can help with scheduling workouts, rest times and sleep.

Garmin Fenix 6 series owners can receive alerts on the wrist for incoming calls, texts, emails and more by enabling smart notifications. All models also include Garmin Pay, contactless payment solutions and can be used at major transit systems around the world.

The new Garmin Fenix 6 series price range from Rs 79,990 to Rs 91,490 in India.

