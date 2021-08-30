Gemini Daily Horoscope - August 30, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Lucky Colour: Peach.
Lucky Number: 5.
