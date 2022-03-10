Gemini Daily Horoscope - March 10, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Lucky Number: 3.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia