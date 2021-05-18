Gemini Daily Horoscope - May 18 | Free Online Astrology

You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own.. Use today to think things through.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 6
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office
Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret
Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris
Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai
Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer
Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight
The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'