Giving gladly

Among the colourful characters in Ovid’s narrative poem ‘Metamorphoses’, Philemon and Baucis stand out, paradoxically enough, because they are in no way remarkable. Unlike the larger-than-life figures whose adventures and misadventures the ancient Roman poet describes, they possessed no special gifts or super powers. They were ordinary, but had an extraordinary experience.

Philemon and his wife Baucis were poor and elderly. They lived in a small cottage, with wealthy neighbours, but they were not one bit envious of those around them. They spent their time together in quiet contentment.

One evening, the gods Zeus and Hermes entered their town in disguise, seeking shelter for the night. According to Ovid, they met with rejection wherever they knocked, with ‘doors bolted and no word of kindness’. They were also chased by children who threw stones at them; the offspring of the local community were evidently as discourteous as their parents.

Philemon and Baucis were seated outside their humble dwelling, enjoying the sunset, when they heard a commotion. They rushed out into the street and rescued the poorly dressed strangers from their pursuers, by quickly pulling them into their home. Baucis then set before the two men the frugal supper she had kept for her husband and herself: some bread, olives and wine. To the amazement of the hosts, no matter how much everyone at the table ate and drank, there was enough for all.

Even before their visitors appeared in their true forms, Philemon and Baucis realised that they were deities and fell at their feet. Begging pardon for the simple fare that they had served the divine beings, they got ready to kill their only goose to prepare a proper meal. In a touching twist to the tale, the bird ran to Zeus for protection and settled on his lap.

Zeus told Philemon and Baucis to spare the goose, and to leave town with him and Hermes. After the four of them had climbed a high mountain, they turned back to see the town destroyed by a flood. According to Ovid, this was done because ‘wicked were the people of that land’. The cottage of Philemon and Baucis became a temple, and they were appointed its custodians.

Zeus and Hermes thanked Philemon and Baucis for their hospitality, and blessed them with peace and prosperity. They also granted the old couple’s wish that they should die together, as they had lived, and never be separated.

So, when their days on earth were over, Philemon and Baucis were turned into intertwining trees.

After all, ‘Metamorphoses’, as the title suggests, is about transformation!