Google Chat feature comes to Gmail for iOS, Android and PC versions

Last year, Google announced to discontinue the Hangouts chat feature in phases. Later, introduced its own Chat feature within Gmail. However, it was limited to enterprise version Workspaces for Corporate clients.

This year in April, Google started testing the Google Chat feature in Gmail for Android and desktop versions in April.

Now, the company is rolling out the Google Chat for iOS/iPad and also it will available for more Gmail users on Android and Desktop platforms.

Also, Google has assured users that all the old chat conversations on Hangouts will be integrated with Google Chat.



The new Google Chat feature on Gmail for iOS. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Furthermore, Google has enabled new security features to identify any security threats such as phishing attempts. Also, if a user receives any URL links shared on Google Chat, the company will match it with real-time data from Safe Browsing and flag the user if it’s found to be malicious.

Here's how to enable Chat on personal individual Gmail app for iOS and Android

Step 1: Open the Gmail app. At the top left corner, tap the hamburger menu icon and then >> go to Settings.

Step 2: Select your account. Check or uncheck the Show the chat and rooms tab box to turn Chat on or off.



Steps to enable Google Chat on Gmail for iOS. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Here's how to turn on Chat or off in Gmail in Desktop

Step 1: On the computer, open Gmail.

Step 2: At the top right, click Settings and then See all settings.

Step 3: At the top, click Chat and Meet.

Step 4: Select Google Chat or Chat off to turn Chat on or off in Gmail.

Step 5: At the bottom, click Save Changes.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.