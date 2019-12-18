Google Chrome 79 bug fixed, new update roll-out resumes

Search engine giant Google earlier in the month released v79 update with critical security patch against phishing threats in Chrome browser for Android devices. But, early adopters complained that they could not log in to the third-party apps on the browser.

After taking note of the public anger on social media channels, Google conducted an internal investigation. It found that the WebView component of Chrome was the primary reason for the disappearance of user data.

Due to the changes in the profile layout of the WebView, the Chrome engineers failed to mark the data migration from the old location to the new in the latest Chrome 79 update. Google immediately halted the roll-out.

Now, Google has revealed that the company has resolved the issue and re-commenced Chrome 79 (79.0.3945.93) deployment for Android phones. Also, it has assured that the user-data, which was previously thought to be permanently lost, is, in fact, safe and will be restored.

Other key features coming in the Chrome 79 update:

Password safety: When you sign in to a website, Chrome can now warn you if your password was previously exposed in a data breach

Support for virtual reality: The WebXR Device API enables immersive and inline VR experiences for the web

Reorder bookmarks: Drag bookmarks into place, or tap a bookmark’s options menu and select Move up or Move down

