Google Doodle celebrates Angelo Moriondo, the 'godfather' of espresso machines

Coffee lovers raise your mugs!

Google on Monday paid tribute to the godfather of coffee lovers, Angelo Moriondo, on his 171st birth anniversary, with a special Doodle.

Moriondo was an inventor credited for patenting the earliest known espresso machine, in 1884. His machine used a combination of steam and boiling water to efficiently brew coffee.

"Once upon a time, in 19th century Italy, coffee was the hottest item around. Unfortunately, brewing methods required customers to wait over five minutes to get their drink. Enter Angelo Moriondo, the man who patented the first known espresso machine. Today’s Doodle celebrates his 171st birthday," Google's note on Monday read.

Moriondo was born on June 6, 1851 in Turin, Italy to a family of entrepreneurs who never stopped brewing new ideas or projects. His grandfather founded a liquor production company that was passed down to his son (Angelo’s father), who himself would later build the popular chocolate company, “Moriondo and Gariglio” alongside his brother and cousin.

The Doodle, created by Olivia When, was painted entirely with coffee!

