Google likely to unveil mid-range Pixel 5a phone soon

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Jul 12 2021, 17:07 ist
  updated: Jul 12 2021, 17:25 ist

Earlier in the year, speculations were rife that Google would launch mid-range Pixel 5a in June. But, it couldn't materialise as the world was struck with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, a new report has emerged that Pixel 5a may finally make its debut soon. Android Police has discovered three Google devices on the FCC (Federal Communications Commissions) database.

Though there is no specific mention of Pixel 5a, the model number (G1F8F) of one variant matches with previous versions launched in the US. So, it is believed that the other two are headed for the international markets.

With the Coronavirus infection rate slowing in several regions including India, there is a strong possibility that Pixel 5a is expected to make its official debut as early as next month.
Even time too, Google faced a similar dilemma for Pixel 4a in 2020 for the same reason and was forced to launch in August.

Pixel 5a: All you need to know
As per the latest reports, Google's mid-range Pixel 5a is said to come with a 6.2-inch full HD+ OLED display and feature a dual-camera (main + ultrawide) module on the back. Inside, it will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor.

Besides Pixel 5a, search engine giant is expected to unveil premium Pixel 6 and 6 Pro in October. They are expected to come with Google's proprietary chipset (code-named: Whitechapel) and get Android software support for five years.

