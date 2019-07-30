Google Pixel 4 teaser promises real iPhone challenger

For three years, Google's Pixel phones have been projected as camera beasts but were never considered a mainstream flagship challenger to established players such as Samsung Galaxy S mobiles and Apple iPhones. But, things are about to change for the search engine giant for good in 2019.

Last month, Google took everyone by surprise by teasing the Pixel 4 design, but it to be fair, it did not elicit much traction among consumers and tech critics alike. However, the latest video trailer has surely excited everyone.

In the clip, Google showed off advanced sensors incorporated in the upcoming Pixel 4 that can understand hand gesture and also dual IR cameras capable of accurately detecting the owner's face in any light environment and in every angle.

The company's official Twitter handle 'Made by Google' said " Look Internet, no hands. #Pixel4" apparently taking a dig at tipsters, who for a couple of years, are ruining the surprise for fans before the launch. It can be noted that complete details of Pixel 3 series including price, specifications, and pictures were leaked days before the debut.

Coming to back to the topic at hand...

In the press release, Google has given us more information on state-of-the-art Soli radar technology-based motion sensor and face recognition system.



Made by Google's post on Twitter (screen-grab)



Motion Sense:

"For the past five years, our Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) has been working on Soli, a motion-sensing radar. Radar, of course, is the same technology that has been used for decades to detect planes and other large objects. We've developed a miniature version located at the top of Pixel 4 that senses small motions around the phone, combining unique software algorithms with the advanced hardware sensor, so it can recognize gestures and detect when you’re nearby," Google said.

Google Pixel 4 will be the first phone to boast Motion Sense, which can be used to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving the hand. These capabilities are just the start, and the company claims Pixel phone's Motion Sense will get better over time. But, Motion Sense will be available in select Pixel countries, as Google is yet to get approvals in certain regions similar to what Apple is doing for ECG feature in Watch Series 4.

Must read | Google Pixel 3a review: Top-notch camera phone

Face Unlock:

Apple's Face ID on iPhone X and later models are gold-standard for face unlock feature in the market, but it may soon change with the Pixel 4 series. Google has confirmed that the upcoming Android flagship will be equipped with two IR-based Face unlock sensor in addition to flood illuminator to accurately recognise the owner's face in 3D.

Also, another capability which gives Pixel 4 series edge over iPhone XS series is that the former can detect the face in any angle, unlike the latter, which needs to be kept upright with the front camera on top to recognise the face.

Security:

Google has also made a point that all the sensitive information including the device owner's face data will never leave the phone or shared with any other Google services. Face data and also Soli sensor information will stay put in a secured in a dedicated Titan M security chip.

Search engine giant has assured fans that the company is still working on to bring new features to the dual-camera Pixel 4 phone series, which is slated to make its debut around October 2019.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.