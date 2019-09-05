Google Pixel, Essential phones get Android 10 update

Search engine giant, Google released the much anticipated Android 10 update to select phones around the world.

For now, the new Android 10 is being rolled out to Google's Pixel series (all models -1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), the budget Pixel 3a, 3a XL and the Essential phone.

Here's how to install Android 10 on your phone:

Step 1: Once you get the Android 10 on the device screen- tap Yes and initiate the download process

Step 2: Once the download process is done, tap yes to install the update

Step 3: After the installation, the phone automatically reboots and it is now fully upgraded to the latest Android 10 global stable update

Since the software roll-out is carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world.

Android device owners can manually look for the new update by going to the Settings >> About Phone >> Software update>> tap check for new updates. If you get one, follow the aforementioned procedure.



Google Pixel 3a (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



It can be noted that OnePlus and Xiaomi have announced to release the Android 10 to their flagship phones OnePlus 7 (& 7 Pro) and Redmi K20 Pro, respectively in select regions soon.

Also, HMD Global Oy has revealed the Android 10 release timeline for all its eligible Nokia phones.

Read more | These Nokia phones confirmed to get the latest Google OS

Here's what's coming in Android 10

Google has incorporated a lot of features in the Android 10 and has given much importance to digital wellbeing of the Android phone owner so that they can spend quality time with their loved ones instead of using mobiles all the time.

Another notable aspect of the Android 10, is that brings the system-wide dark mode. This will not only improve the visual appeal of the user interface but also help in extending the battery life of the phone.

Also, Android 10 will integrate all privacy options in one place so that app permissions will be easily accessible for the users.

Read more | Android 10: All you need to know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.