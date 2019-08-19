Google takes down 85 adware Android apps on Play Store

With more than 75-percent market share, Google's Android OS runs on billions of phones around the world, but this also means this is a lucrative place for cybercriminals to prey on naive users.

Knowing well aware of the threats, the search engine giant, over the years, has improved its screening procedure to filter malicious apps from entering the Play store. But, despite the efforts, shady actors have managed sneak in their applications into the Android phones.

Trend Micro security researchers have detected 85 such bad apps on the Google Play store and have been downloaded by 8 million users. Once installed, they flood the phone with ads and also they make sure not to repeat the same brand, so that users get annoyed easily.

Trend Micro has confirmed that it has red-flagged those 85 apps to Google and the company has removed them from the Play store.

Though there are no reports of any serious frauds such as money siphoning or stealing of sensitive information of the Android mobile users, it is a case of breach of trust. The app creators have failed in delivering the service, as advertised and hoodwinked people for greed to make quick bucks.

The app developers earn a commission with each click by the user, while the latter hardly make good use of the app for intended purposes like photo editing and gaming.

Here's How to safeguard your mobile phone from adware and other malicious threats:

1) Whether you have an Android mobile or iOS-based iPhone, always stay updated with the latest software. Both Google and Apple send regularly send firmware — especially security patches monthly or on a priority basis, whenever they detect threats. So, make sure you install the latest software.

2) Another good practice is to install a premium Antivirus software on mobile, which offer 24x7 protection. They are equipped to detect threats quickly whenever you unknowingly visit a shady website

3) Never ever open emails or SMS and click URL links sent from unknown senders

4) Also, never install apps from unfamiliar publishers.

5) Always download apps from Google Play or Apple App store only. Never install from any third-party app store.

