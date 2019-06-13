Google teases Pixel 4 with dual-camera

Despite being one of the world's biggest technology company, Google failed miserably to control the Pixel 3 series leaks from its R&D facility. Before the official launch of the device in October 2018, everybody fans and media knew about its specs and design language except for the price. It was the same for the recently released Pixel 3a series.

Again in 2019, with four months left before the Pixel 3's first anniversary, new details of its successor dubbed as the Pixel 4 began to hit the Internet; now, Google, apparently has given up on securing the product details and has officially teased the device's rear side in addition to revealing the official name- Pixel 4 on Twitter.

"Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4", Made by Google Twitter handle said.

In the picture, the raven-hued Pixel 4 is shown to have a big square shaped camera module in the top-left corner housing dual-camera and LED flash in a form a human face emoji and in the base, the phone is engraved with 'G'oogle brand logo.

If you look closely, there is no presence of the fingerprint sensor like we see in the Pixel 3 series and this probably means, the successor may come with either in-screen finger impression scanner in the front panel or Google may incorporate iPhone X-inspired Face ID biometric sensor along with the front camera. In any way, Pixel 4 owners assured of getting advanced security to protect their valuable information on the phone.

However, the camera module looks oddly big and is likely to create a bump on the back. But, one thing is certain that the picture quality is definitely going several notches up. It can be noted that Pixel 3, despite having just a single-lens camera on the back, is still one of the best camera phones in the market. It even beats rival branded phones with triple or even quad cameras, all thanks to Google's software sorcery.

With the additional sensor on the back, the zoom and the portrait images will certainly get better than ever.

As of now, there is no word on other details such as display, processor, RAM and battery capacity. But, they will eventually make their way to the web, as we get closer to Google's hardware launch event in October.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.