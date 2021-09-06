Google working on facial biometric sensor for Chromebooks

Google testing facial biometric sensor for Chromebooks

  Sep 06 2021
Most of the Microsoft Windows-based laptops feature IR(Infrared)-based front camera with a special facial biometric Windows Hello feature. It enables owners to unlock the screen quickest possible way and well secured too.

Now, Google is working on similar technology dubbed Human Presence Sensor (HPS) for the Chromebooks, reported 9to5Google citing code ChromeOS beta software code.

The PHS tech is being tested on new AMD and Intel's 12th Gen iCore systems. The hardware used from HPS is said to be CrossLink NX LIFCL-17, an FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array) from Lattice Semiconductor.  They are sensitive to movements and can instantly detect the face to unlock the screen. 

It is said that Google is partnering with Antmicro, a renowned technology firm, to test a new HPS sensor. Antmicro specialises in offering engineering services, open-source tools, platforms, and strategic R&D for high-tech products.

However, HPS development is said to be still in the early stage. More testing needs to be conducted before PHS can be incorporated into a commercial Chromebook.

