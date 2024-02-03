‘Hello, my dear superhero’

I am not sure if I’ll ever get the chance to meet you, but I will always look up to you. I don’t have a favourite superhero from a comic book, but you are my hero. I know how much you struggled and how hard it must have been to be a single mother. I have also heard that your Harry Potter book series was rejected 12 times before it could be published, yet you never gave up! Your life story has motivated me to carry on, no matter what happens. Thank you for teaching me this life lesson.