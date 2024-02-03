‘Hello, my dear superhero’

Dear J K Rowling,
I am not sure if I’ll ever get the chance to meet you, but I will always look up to you. I don’t have a favourite superhero from a comic book, but you are my hero. I know how much you struggled and how hard it must have been to be a single mother. I have also heard that your Harry Potter book series was rejected 12 times before it could be published, yet you never gave up! Your life story has motivated me to carry on, no matter what happens. Thank you for teaching me this life lesson.
I must also tell you how much I love your books. My favourite book is ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ and my favourite character is Hermione Granger. Once I finished reading one book, I could not wait to start the next one. When I grow up, I want to write a book as good as this and inspire many people, just like you have inspired me!
Love,
Alinah Vasudeva Mohanty, 10
Bengaluru, Karnataka
-----------------------
Dear Batman,
I hope this letter finds you at a time when the villains are not troubling you, and Gotham City is safe and sound. I like your agility, quick thinking, combat skills, coordination and teamwork — especially alongside Robin and The Justice League. I’ve been your fan for the longest time and I love reading the Batman comics. I also enjoy watching movies that you feature in. One of my prized possessions are the Batman Lego sets.
Nowadays, just like Gotham city many other countries like Ukraine, Russia, Palestine, and Israel are at war and people there are suffering. They have no peace and are unhappy. I wish you could come and help the whole world live peacefully and be a happy place.
Looking forward to hearing from you soon.
Your fan,
Vir Berera, 12
Bengaluru, Karnataka
---------------------------
Dear mumma and papa,
You are my favourite heroes. In fact, my superheroes!
You have not only provided me with everything I need, but also allowed me to grow. You’ve brought me up with good values and the right attitude, so when the time comes, I can go out there and make a mark on my own.
Whether it was a math problem I did not understand or a friend I had a falling out with, you have always been very supportive. I’ve learnt plenty of useful lessons from both of you, and I hope to learn many more in the future.
You have taught me the difference between right and wrong, and I will forever be grateful for that.
I hope to make both of you proud one day. I love you.
Your favourite daughter,
Samaria san, 13
Bengaluru, Karnataka