How avians come alive in art

For Bengaluru-based visual artist Prasad Nataraj, drawing birds is a compelling passion. However, he draws these colourful creatures in black and white. “Irrespective of what colour you draw them in, they still look splendid. Many of them camouflage in nature in order to survive. What is challenging in drawing the birds is that along with the subject, we also need to highlight their habitat. And for this, one needs to use keen observation and have an understanding of the bird,” he says.