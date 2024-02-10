How I rescued jaguars

During these internships, I used an app called ZooMonitor to observe and record animal behaviour. Depending on the animal that we were working on, a certain set of behaviours, like locomotion, vigilance and so on, would be set. We would stand in front of the enclosure for a long time and observe whether the animal would show any divergence from its instinctive behaviour. This close monitoring would help us understand them

better and guide our further approach. Such a close association with wild animals broadened my horizons — I got a better grasp of their behaviour and started loving them all, irrespective of whether they were domesticated. This helped me a great deal when I later worked closely with the jaguars in Costa Rica. In hindsight, studying abroad was definitely the right decision.