How to camp in style

Lantern

This lantern from Goal Zero comes with adjustable brightness options, and a power pack you can use to charge mobile phones and tablets. It can be charged by solar panels, or through a USB source. You can make it stand or fold its legs or hang it from the handle.

Tent for two

This green camp tent has a sleeping area for two, split into half. Made of polyester fabric and Oxford cloth, it has fiberglass poles in it.

Hiking bag

In this 45-litre rucksack from Wisport, you can find a main compartment with two separate chambers, lid pockets with zip closure, side pockets, adjustable shoulder straps, back section padded with air mesh, rain cover at the bottom, among other features.

Wood stove

Here’s a wood stove from Quechua that you can use to cook food and enjoy a campfire.

Sleeping bag

This all-weather sleeping bag is light and has an abrasion-resistant nylon shell. It has a pocket that will keep electronics safe during cold temperatures.

Camping chair

This lounge camping chair from Kelty has three recline positions. It has a steel frame and a padded polyester body, with two insulated drink holders and adjustable armrests.

Portable toilet

This one from Dometic has a prismatic tank level indicator that helps to monitor tank level easily. It comes with a push-button flush, full-size seat and a latching lid.