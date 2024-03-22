How to celebrate a dry Holi

Devanahalli-resident Girija Giridhar says that making colours at home from kitchen ingredients is skin- and environment-friendly, and can become a fun family activity. “Take cornflour or rice powder and add a few teaspoons of water into it to make a paste. For yellow, add turmeric into the paste. For pink, grind rose petals and squeeze the mix into the paste, or boil the petals, strain the mix, and add the coloured water in. Ground spinach can be added into the paste to make green colour,” he adds.