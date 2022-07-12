How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

When it comes to cats, they pretty much own us. While cats do seem to be much easier to take care of since they're quite content with what they have, a lot goes into taking care of new kittens.

Create a 'meow' space

Just like any other living being, new kittens come into a new place with a lot of fear. They suddenly see new faces, new smells, and new places to explore.

The moment they enter a new space, the first thing they will do is look for a place to hide, whether it is inside a cabinet or under your sofas.

According to Isha Rastogi, the owner of a cat boarding facility in Noida, the first step to making a cat comfortable is by providing them with a safe space that they can mark as their own. As your kitten spreads its scent and explores, the more at home it will feel.

Food and health needs

Keep a stock of wet and dry food, which comes in various flavours. Take opinions from veterinary experts and experienced hand-raisers/fosters to be sure that you're going the right way. Take your kitten for a check-up and to understand its dietary requirements in the first few days. You want to be aware of how much food and nutrients are needed for them to grow stronger and healthier.

"Give your kitten a diet closest to its natural one--fresh/boiled chicken, fish and meats, and fresh water," said Karishma Gaur, feline nutrionist at FatCat & Co (desi cat care). "If that is tough, choose premium quality wet food and grain-free dry food and keep the ratio 2 (wet):1 (dry) for a balanced diet. Treats are okay once a week. Remember that cats are lactose intolerant, and milk and milk products are a big no. The same goes for human foods such as bread and sweets."

Kitten safety

Due to their curious natures, cats tend to be found in places that are dangerous for them, such as the railing of your balcony, the parapet, or places where you normally can't reach, like higher shelves where you keep your precious display items.

Our recommendation is to move all breakable items to closed cabinets and arrange for mesh or nets for your balconies. That will ensure will your kitten is safe; in case they plan on sunbathing on the balconies.

Toys and scratchpads

Young cats are much more active than older cats. They love playing with wool balls, ribbons or anything else that they can pounce on. These little balls of energy need to have their dangling feather wands or tunnels, or they may scratch furniture, damage sheets, sofas and more.

Keep toys, treats for positive reinforcements and scratch pads accessible. This will help avoid furniture damage, and the treats and danglers will keep them engaged and distracted.

Litter boxes and trays

Litter and litter trays must be ready before your "purr baby" is brought home. Trays come in covered and open forms. Open trays are easier to clean and are better for the outdoors, while a covered tray would keep any stench at bay indoors.

Some cats prefer synthetic litter, while others may prefer wooden pellets. However, for a new kitten, it is recommended that you buy small packets of different litters to see what your kitten feels more comfortable using and continue with the same.

