I try to decipher what tarot cards say

I first shuffled the cards and my butterfingers did not help. Half the cards fell out of my hands and I grinned nervously. Sumaa reassured me that shuffling too is all about practice. I then spread out the cards in a semi-circle. Sumaa asked me to pick up two cards — one for the head and one for the heart. I got ‘Seven of Wands’ for the head reading and ‘Six of Cups’ for the heart. While ‘Seven of Wands’ is about perseverance, dealing with challenges and building stamina, the

‘Six of Cups’ symbolises childlike joy, hope, nostalgia, and a feeling of playfulness. It rang true for me at that point — while it was a busy and challenging time for me professionally and otherwise, in my heart, I was in a contented, happy space. How did the cards pick this up? Or was this plain confirmation bias working? Beginner’s luck, perhaps.