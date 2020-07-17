IFS officer shares his struggles with English; Twitterati join in

IFS officer's tryst with English has Twitterati join in

An IFS officer and IISC Bangalore alumnus Parveen Kaswan opened up about his insecurities related to English on Twitter

“I was surprised to notice that people were not only talking in English but even listening songs in English,” wrote Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer wrote on Twitter on July 13th, a day after CBSE released the class 12th results.  

“Down the line I found funny that those things once made me worried. Life,” he added. 

English is the second-most widely spoken language in India but it continues to act as an elitist criterion to judge someone’s worth and capabilities. 

Kaswan’s tweet touched a nerve with his followers, many of whom shared their own struggles with the language. 

“Imposing English is also a kind of colonisation,” wrote another follower in response to the original tweet. 

 

 

Kaswan regularly shares images of the wildlife and is popular on Indian Twitter for his tweets on wildlife and nature. 

Read some responses from people who related to this him on his struggles about English:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

