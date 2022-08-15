What’s your favourite patriotic song?

Over the years, songs have played an undisputed role in inciting emotions of nationalism and patriotism in Indians. Songs of resistance to ones describing the beauty of the subcontinent — many popular numbers describe ‘Mother India’ poetically.

As we celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, DH asked well-known singers and musicians from across the country about their favourite songs about India.

‘Jana Gana Mana’

The national anthem is one of the favourite songs of Subir Malik, founder and keyboardist of the rock band ‘Parikrama’. “Like most Indians, this song gives me goosebumps each time I hear it. In fact, one of my most favourite albums also is ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by A R Rahman,” he says.

He believes this is one of Rahman’s underrated albums. “If I remember correctly the album has over 30 versions of our national anthem by all our legends like Bhupen Hazarika Saheb to Pt Bhimsen Joshi to Ustad Amjad Ali Khan only to name a few. Each version is soul-stirring,” he adds.

‘Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge’

According to urban folk musician Kutle Khan, ‘Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge’ from the film ‘Karma’ is an inspiring song. “The lyrics have a strong patriotic feel, which inspires people to make the right contribution to our country’s success,” he says. He appreciates the strong message of unity among religions and devotion towards the country that the song portrays. “I feel more patriotic songs need to be made by all the artistes to keep the spirit forever,” he adds.

‘Aye mere watan ke logon’

Rahul Ram from Delhi-based rock band Indian Ocean, says his favourite song is ‘Aye mere watan ke logon’. “I first heard the song as a child, as it used to play a lot on the radio, especially around August 15, along with the story of how Jawaharlal Nehru cried when he heard Lata Mangeshkar ji sing it,” he recollects.

He loves the song’s “beautiful melody and lyrics”. “The song is a reminder of how the country fought for its freedom and that we should always remember those who laid down their lives for what we now take for granted,” he says.

Though Ram has never performed the song, he says he would like to in the future.

'Yeh jo des hai tera'

Film music composer Midhun Mukundan is an ardent fan of A R Rahman’s music and loves softer-toned songs.

Some of his favourite patriotic songs are ‘Yeh jo des hai tera’ from the film ‘Swades’, and ‘Des mere des’ and ‘Sarfaroshi ki tamanna’ from ‘The Legend Of Bhagat Singh’. Unlike most other patriotic songs, these have a softer tone to them,” he says.

Of these songs, ‘Yeh jo des hai tera’ is his top pick. “It’s because of the song's emotions and the nostalgia it brings along. On a technical note, I feel the notes and chords along with the shehnai music that Rahman has used in it makes it special,” says Mukundan.

'Bharatiyaru navu endendu onde'

Singer, lyricist and actor Suneel Rao loves the song ‘Bharatiyaru navu endendu onde’, for how it talks about ‘unity in diversity’. He remembers hearing this song as a child and believes it is a song that should be taught to children.

“The song espouses everything that a nation as diverse as ours should stand for. It goes on to say things about the country’s diversity while not forgetting to mention that ‘We as Indians are all one’. It is one of the simplest songs that can be taught to children to instil the feeling of oneness as a nation,” he says.

The song has “simple words which convey a larger meaning”, he adds.

‘Sare jahan se accha’

The lyrics of the song are soul-touching, says singer-guitarist Raghu Dixit. “More than the tune of the song, it is the lyrics that get to you. No matter how many times you listen to the song, it will always give you goosebumps,” he says.

Opera-trained pop singer Aditi Iyer agrees. “It has a simple tune but one that speaks to your heart, along with its patriotic lyrics,” she says.

The song was written and composed by Muhammed Iqbal in 1904. “Back then India was still under British rule, so the song came from a place of pain but it still evoked emotions of strength and pride in India as a great country. Mahatma Gandhi, himself, sang it many times to keep his faith and strength in India, and many people have recorded different versions of this special song,” she adds.

‘Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate’

This classic by poet Kuvempu is the first song that comes Kannada poet B R Lakshman Rao’s mind, when asked about a favourite. It was written by Kuvempu in his youth and is Karnataka’s state anthem. “The lyrics of the song are just beautiful. The song describes India as the mother and the state of Karnataka as its daughter. In the most poetic way, Kuvempu has spoken about the beauty and culture the mother and daughter embody,” he says.