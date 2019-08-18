Is the zero-waste goal achievable?

Chennai has two dump yards, in the densely populated areas of Perungudi and Kodungaiyur. After much efforts for several years, the Chennai Municipal Corporation is slowly moving towards achieving the goal of becoming a zero-waste city by 2020.

Now it is taking steps to reduce the amount of garbage reaching the two landfills. By sensitising people and asking them to segregate waste, the civic body has shown a reduction in daily average garbage collection.

The daily average garbage collection has fallen from

5,098 metric tonnes in March to 4,493 metric tonnes in June, figures released by the civic body show.

The civic body is sending 300 metric tonnes of dry waste every day to several Material Recovery Facilities and Resource Recovery Centres for recycling and reuse. Besides, the civic body has beefed up its waste collection practices and is in the process of declaring wards as a zero-waste zone, where segregated biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste is processed and reused.