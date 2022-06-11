Sagarmala project well underway in Gujarat

Currently mired in controversy in Karnataka, the Sagarmala project in Gujarat is well underway. The Gujarat government has undertaken 75 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore under the programme. Out of these, 13 projects to the tune of Rs 8,900 crore have been completed.

Being close to many maritime destinations, Gujarat has the highest number of operational commercial ports. Collectively, they handle close to 40 per cent of the country’s cargo and contribute about 18 per cent of total cargo transported using coastal shipping.

“This is why we are investing hugely in developing ports, port-related infrastructure, coastline connectivity through roads, seaplane projects, among others,” said an official with Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB).

Among the projects that are being implemented under the programme is the ambitious National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, the ancient city of the Indus Valley civilisation, located about 80 km from Ahmedabad city.

Assisted by the Union government, the heritage complex alone costs Rs 3,150 crore for which the state government has allocated nearly 400 acres of land in Saragvada village.

About 32 projects that cost Rs 25,000 crore are under implementation and 30 projects worth Rs 23,000 crore are under development under the Sagarmala project.

According to a senior revenue officer with the state finance department, in New Delhi last month, Kanu Desai, the state energy, petrochemicals and finance minister updated others about the project’s status at the National Sagarmala Apex Committee’s meeting. Desai said that 47 projects are in progress.

Officials say that many of these projects were being implemented by central ministries, major ports, state maritime boards and several other state agencies.

In Gujarat, two new ports including LNG Terminal at Simar port in Gir-Somnath district’s Chhara region and a CNG Terminal at Bhavnagar Port are part of the Sagarmala Programme. The GMB official said that Simar port, which was being at the cost of Rs 4,000 crore was likely going to be partially functioning by next year.