iPhone SE 2 March launch: Apple's low-cost iPhone to enter mass production in Feb

Apple's long-rumoured iPhone SE 2 (aka iPhone 9), which is due to succeed the 2016-series iPhone SE, is expected to finally see the light of the day in a couple of months.

The Cupertino-based firm has given the nod to the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) partners to commence the iPhone SE 2 production in February, Bloomberg reported citing reliable sources inside the company.

The production of the iPhone SE 2 will be split between three companies--Hon Hai Precision Industry (aka Foxconn), Pegatron Corp. and Wistron Corp. If things go as planned, Apple is expected to formally launch in March and hit stores in select global markets within a week after the announcement.

Will the iPhone SE 2 assembled in India?

The speculation stems from the fact that the Wistron Corp. has its plant in Bengaluru (Karnataka) and is already assembling iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 series. Previously, it even produced iPhone SE and iPhone 6 series.

Also, Foxconn is assembling iPhone XR in its local plant in Chennai, Southern India city in Tamil Nadu. With this, the iPhone XR prices came down drastically, making it one of the top-selling models for Apple in India last year. It is also reportedly doing trial production of the iPhone 11 series as well.

If the iPhone SE 2 is made in India, the prices of the Apple mobile will be pocket-friendly, as the company need not pay customs duty and pass on the benefits to consumers.

Apple iPhone SE 2: All you need to know

Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 2 is said to borrow key design elements from the iPhone 8 and iPhone X series.

The iPhone SE 2 is said to have a big single-lens camera on the back with the metallic case on the back. On the front, there are some contradictory reports of the device having a notch with Face ID, while others suggest Apple may incorporate fingerprint-based Touch ID at the base.

Inside, Apple iPhone SE 2 is expected to come with a proprietary A13 Bionic chipset and a bigger lens with a True Tone LED flash.

This strategy of Apple is to make the iPhone SE 2 a low-cost alternative to the iPhone 12 series, which is slated to debut in Fall 2020 (September).

