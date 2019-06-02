June is Pride Month, a month to celebrate gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and asexual people.

During this month, thousands of people march in several cities around the world.

Pride is celebrated in June all over the world to mark the anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which took place in late June and early July in New York in 1969.

During the early hours of June 28, 1969, the New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village (New York). The raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police manhandled employees and patrons roughly and pulled them out of the bar. This led to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park. The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.

It was illegal for LGBTQ+ people to get together and have a drink or dance with partners of the same sex. Because of this, most bars didn't allow LGBTQ+ individuals into their establishments.

Today, LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrations include pride parades, picnics, parties, workshops, symposia and concerts that attract millions of participants around the world.

Pride Month is very important as it marks the start of huge change within the LGBTQ+ community, as well as wider societal implications.

This month also gives an opportunity to peacefully protest and raise political awareness of current issues facing the community. Parades are a prominent feature of Pride Month. There are many street parties, community events, poetry reading sessions, public speaking, street festivals and educational sessions, all of which are covered by mainstream media.

The purpose of this commemorative month is to recognise the impact that LGBTQ+ individuals have had on history locally, nationally and internationally.

This year, as it marks 50 years since the Stonewall uprising, New York will also for the first time host the annual international event called 'WorldPride'.