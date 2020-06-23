Karan Puri’s new book '#MeToo' brings back the suspense and unpleasant memories of the past

Noted fiction author and food and lifestyle blogger Karan Puri has launched his new book '#MeToo - A collection of Short Stories'.

Given the 70 years of independent India, freedom has not provided many of us with a sense of responsibility, equality and security, rather, the hierarchy, the feudal world's cast system of our society, has caused misery and pain on many levels. Through this book, Karan Puri has tried to capture the mood of the nation on the #MeToo issue, revealing the real side of the controversy, at the same time, inspire them with encouraging narratives, stories of those who loosened their seals of silence, turning the ‘Shy’ to ‘Why???’.

Karan Puri has now completed and released his work on a popular e-commerce’s self-publishing platform.

This book encompasses the life stories of not only celebs and public figures, including Tanushree Dutta who took India by storm in 2018, but also some extraordinary commoners, as young as 16 years old to as old as 72.

Speaking on his new book, Karan Puri said, “It was never easy to pen down the reality on papers on such a controversial and highly debated topic. I was always intrigued by the relationships between men and women. Society plays a major role in shaping up the mindset. It is this mindset which I wanted to change with my book. Cruelty and inhuman behaviour should be ridiculed and that is what made me share some personal stories of some sexual abuse survivors. It is always better to be vocal about the checkered past for a sound future and life, and I am glad that they chose to share what happened with them and how they dealt with their respective situations.”

Karan said “Wanted to put my pen to its best use during this lockdown, and had the responsibility of sharing the real Metoo stories. The stories are not only real but life changing as well. I was moved to the core while doing in-depth research on this ultra-sensitive topic but also realized that some of them have come a long way and evolved leaving behind their dark past.”

Karan Puri is a best-selling fiction author and freelance writer in Lifestyle for various publications. His first work got published in 2012 as a fiction novel named “Shit Happens- A desi boy in America”. His debut novel was a best seller and it also grossed a mention in India Today Top 20 books in the publishing year.

He runs a digital marketing business and is an active blogger for over a decade span.

Karan Puri blogs at at https://bloggerkaranwrites. wordpress.com/ and on his new book at MeToo.