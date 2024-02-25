Kindness: Virtue, vice or comes with a price?

However, it’s not all black or white when it comes to kindness online. Random acts of kindness have spawned an entire industry, that of crowdsourcing platforms. According to the India Philanthropy Report 2023 (co-created by Bain & Company and Dasra), Indian crowdfunding platforms raised upwards of Rs 3,600 crore in 2020, on the back of increased online giving during the pandemic. The report cites a Charities Aid Foundation India forecast which says 50 per cent of all giving in India will occur through online channels within the next five years. However, the crowdfunding landscape comes with knotty issues, including the use of graphic videos to guilt the prospective donor into giving. This may be counterproductive as well — constant exposure to such ads may put off many a prospective donor from giving. Kindness is not necessarily about giving financially or even giving — it could be thoughtfulness and consideration as well. No one is a stranger to kindness — everyone has been shown kindness at some point or the other, without one realising it too.