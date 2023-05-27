Knotty trends

As a handicraft, macrame is popular among designers and hobbyists across the globe. Taking influence from bohemian design, it is frequently seen in interior decor as wall hangings and dream catchers. Lately, the macrame wave has hit the fashion industry with knotted dresses and jackets, as they are being increasingly used by artistes in musical events, say designers.

For Goa-based Ciena Fernandes, macrame was a hobby until October 2020 when she started making crochet clothes for her micro-enterprise, Blushboww. She made the first macrame outfit in 2022, after a customer requested one. Attributing the growing interest to fashion circles abroad, she says, “Macrame outfits are worn at many concerts and music festivals such as the Coachella held every April in Indio, California.”

Jenita Vora, founder of macrame clothing and accessories brand Terra Living in Ahmedabad, says they give a “hippie-bohemian vibe to outfits which appeal to people looking for something different”. The target audience is mostly women aged 20 to 40. “People looking for a personal touch are fond of macrame, since macrame clothing is handmade. Alterations in terms of fitting and colours and patterns can be accommodated,” Jenita explains. Citing example of tops, she says, “People prefer different designs based on their frames, a petite person might opt for sleeveless tops while others would prefer to cover their arms.”

Trending now

Macrame is also becoming popular in bridal dresses, notes Aquila Ibrahim, founder of the Kozhikode-based home boutique Macrameshoppe. Dipanya Dass, owner of Ambala-based business, @macrame.karigari on Instagram, notes that “macrame beachwear is trending this summer”. She shares that the outfits made with macrame are “quite comfortable”. “Macrame shirts and shrugs that are worn over casualwear look stunning and can even be worn to work,” Dipanya adds.

Material merits

Ciena says fibres like cotton or nylon are used for the ropes. She adds that “nylon isn’t preferred by most people”. The yarn is twisted together to form cords and ropes. “Cords, being thinner, are difficult to work with as it is harder to unravel the knots made with them,” says Ciena. “Using cords gives the work a smooth and even finish,” Ciena explains.

Threads and fringes bring an interesting textural component, which is different from the regular cotton top, says Jenita. “While one can style casuals with it, wearing macrame at beach vacations and parties is the trend,” she informs.

Dipanya emphasises on the “eco-friendly and sustainable” nature of macrame clothing. “Usually, 100% cotton is used in macrame, which can be recycled,” she says. Aquila points out that old macrame outfits can be upcycled. “With a little skill, one can undo the knots and repurpose them into other products. The unwinded threads can be made into accessories like headbands and bows that complement your attire. They can also be used to make small bohemian wall decors,” she elaborates.

Style suggestions

Macrame outfits are mostly worn on special occasions and not for daily wear, Ciena says. “I’ve seen people buy them for a music video and a pre-wedding party,” she shares. “You can adorn the knots with accessories like chains too,” she suggests.

Others like Jenita feel that macrame outfits “work as an accessory”. She associates macrame with summer fashion. “These are made from cotton and are suitable for hot weather,” she states. Dipanya agrees, adding that the knotted fabric is “breezy and allows air to pass through.”

Aquila notes that macrame outfits can be styled for any occasion. “In public, you can style oversized macrame jackets with a crop top inside.” “The design of the mesh will be minimal so as not to stand out. A more modest idea is to wear a macrame dress on top of a tank top or with a denim jacket and shorts,” suggests Aquila. For occasions like beach parties, you can go with a heavier look, says Aquila. “You can incorporate gold embellishments and various types of knots,” she adds.

Knots and colours

Macrame sets itself apart from crocheting and knitting in its unique knotting process. “Unlike other techniques, you don’t require equipment such as hooks or needles,” says Ciena. The combination of various knots in macrame is what creates the plethora of designs, she informs.

“While crocheted outfits tend to loosen, macrame knots remain sturdy and firm due to the thickness of the cords,” Dipanya says, elaborating on the benefits of the style.

Ciena adds that it is a time-consuming endeavour. Her first outfit, consisting of a backless crop top and a skirt took her four days to create.

Jenita explains that while macrame is easy to learn, it “gives you room to play around with the designs, colours and patterns”. “Summer colours like yellow, pink, orange and mint green are common,” Jenita observes. She notes that the colours vary depending on the theme of the collection. Their Terra Luxe collection included the use of a “metallic palette consisting of tones of blue, brown, black and gold”.

A “natural off-white look” works best for macrame outfits, says Aquila. She recommends introducing “popping elements” with the help of embellishments and accessories like beads. “Most people prefer off-white in macrame outfits, but brighter shades like magenta, blue, green, teal, red, purple and yellow are also popular,” Dipanya observes.