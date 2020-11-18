Leo Daily Horoscope - November 18, 2020

Leo Daily Horoscope - November 18, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  Nov 18 2020
If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives.

Lucky color: Orange

Lucky number: 6

Lucky gem: Opal

