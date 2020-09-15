LG Wing with rotating display makes global debut

South Korean consumer electronics major LG launched the company's first 'Explorer Project' phone dubbed as LG Wing.

LG's new concept phone Wing comes with an odd, but unique design language. Unlike the Microsoft Surface Duos, which come with conjoined screens held by a hinge in the middle, LG Wing has two panels placed on top of each other. And the top main screen can rotate to 90 degrees clockwise, transforming from normal mobile to a T-shape screen.

The primary display has a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2,460 x 1,080p) P-OLED full vision panel with a 20.5:9 screen ratio and below it, there is a smaller 3.9-inch G-OLED secondary screen with a 1.15:1 aspect ratio. This unique form factor allows users to multitask such as watch videos on YouTube or any multimedia streaming application on the main screen in landscape mode ( or LG like call it Swivel mode) and type messages in the secondary display below.

Have to say, this LG Wing falls in a niche segment and the company needs to collaborate with app developers to create value-addition to its peculiar design form factor.

Also, LG's new phone comes with IP54 water and dust resistance certifications and meets MIL-STD 810G Compliance 4 standards, meaning it can work in a wide range of extreme weather.



LG Wing in Swivel mode. Credit: LG



Inside, LG Wings come with Android 10-based LG Q OS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor, triple-camera module-- 64MP (f/1.8) + 13MP ultra-wide angle lens (f/1.9) + 12MP ultra wide big pixel (f/2.2), a 32MP (f/1.9) front snapper and a 4,000mAh battery.

The company says the LG Wing will initially launch in South Korea starting next month to be followed by key markets in North America and Europe. However, the price will be revealed during the local launches.

Watch the LG Wing in action:

LG Wing: Key features you should know

Display:

– Main Screen: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

– Second Screen: 3.9-inch 1.15:1 G-OLED (1,240 x 1,080 / 419ppi)

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform integrated with Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System

Memory: 8GB RAM / 128 or 256GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera:

– Rear: Ultra High Resolution (64MP Standard 2 (F1.8 / 78°/ 0.8µm) / 13MP Ultra Wide (F1.9 / 117° / 1.0µm) / 12MP Ultra Wide Big Pixel (F2.2 / 120° / 1.4µm)

– Front: 32MP Standard 3 (F1.9 / 79.6° / 0.8µm)

Battery: 4,000mAh

Operating System: Android 10.0 (Q OS)

Size: 169.5 x 74.5 x 10.9 mm

Weight: 260g

Network: 3G / 4G LTE-A / 5G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible)

Colors: Aurora Gray / Illusion Sky

Others: Gimbal Motion Camera / Front Pop Up Camera / Hexa Motion Stabilizer / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant / Q Lens / Dual Recording / LG Creator’s Kit / Black Stabilizer / LG 3D Sound Engine / In-Display Fingerprint Sensor / IP54 Water and Dust Resistance / Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4.0+ Technology / Wireless Charging / MIL-STD 810G Compliance 4 / LG Pay

