Libra Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020

Libra Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 01:00 ist

You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.

Lucky color: Sky-Blue

Lucky number: 8

Lucky gem: Diamond

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Libra Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?

Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?

Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt

Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt

36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru

Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi

Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Are all human beings decent deep inside?   

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert

How does China's digital yuan work?

How does China's digital yuan work?

 