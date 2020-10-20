Libra Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

You are articulate and persuasive of speech, and you will need all that today to consolidate your position. New ventures, lifestyle activities or creative projects bring changes at home.
Lucky color: Sky-Blue
Lucky number: 8
Lucky gem: Diamond
Covid-19 | Herd immunity? Or ‘mass murder’?
Another trove of ancient coffins found in Egypt
36 trees to make way for metro projects in Bengaluru
Opt out of '800', Muralitharan tells Vijay Sethupathi
Are all human beings decent deep inside?
Welcome aboard, sort of: How to start a new job in 2020
Airlines' Covid-19 safety analysis challenged by expert
How does China's digital yuan work?